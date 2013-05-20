Lach Orthodontic Summer Splash Bash 2013

Lach Orthodontic Specialists announces Summer Splash Bash 2013. City of Oviedo athletes are invited to join teammates and friends on June 7th from 5pm -9pm at the Oviedo Recreation Center and Pool (located at 148 Oviedo Boulevard). The free event includes food, music, games, prizes, swimming and fun. Tickets are FREE but limited, RSVP by June 4th.

In response to the ever-growing demand for quality orthodontic care in Central Florida, Lach Orthodontics will be expanding to a new Lake Nona location. This new location will feature a completely digital and paperless environment with innovative cutting edge technology in order to provide optimal orthodontic treatment and care. The new office is now registering and accepting new patients for the new Lake Nona office and you may schedule a complimentary new patient screening examination with Dr. Lach by calling 407-359-1960 or you can make an appointment request by visiting www.Lach-Ortho.com.

Contact: Paula Wyatt 321-946-6565