Joie Cadle Named 2017 Woman of the Year by Women’s Executive Council of Orlando

After a celebratory announcement by the Women’s Executive Council of Orlando during its 45th Annual Women’s Achievement Awards Orange County Public Schools is proud to share that Orange County School Board member Joie Cadle, District 1, is the 2017 Woman of the Year.

The Women’s Executive Council (WEC) unites professional women by creating opportunities to recognize and inspire women leaders and students to serve the Central Florida community. During the Women’s Achievement Awards they honor women who have made a difference in the Central Florida community.

Joie Cadle said, “I am honored and humbled to be selected as this year’s recipient of Woman of the Year. I have to thank my family and friends because they are the wind beneath my wings. Some of the best lessons I learned in life was when something didn’t go the way I planned. My advice to my younger self, when a door opens, take a chance and step through the door. You might not understand why but give it a try.”

Mrs. Cadle is serving her fourth consecutive term on the Orange County School Board. A 19-year volunteer in the Orange County public school system, she worked her way from cafeteria volunteer to three-time PTA president at the elementary, middle and high school levels; to the office of an elected school board member.

She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Orlando Science Center, Florida School Music Association and Healthy Central Florida and Healthy Winter Park.

She is recognized as a leader in the field of public education. Joie served as President of the Florida School Boards Association in 2012-2013. In Central Florida, she is a past Chairman of the Central Florida Public School Boards Coalition for two years. In 2009, she was a finalist for the Richard Green Award honoring outstanding contributions to urban education.

As a breast cancer survivor in 2011 and 2012 Joie chaired the American Cancer Society Making Strides walked that raised over $1.3 million dollars.

Her community activities include the Junior League of Greater Orlando Sustaining member, former volunteer and Office Manager for WEEKends of Greater Orlando and a volunteer with the Leadership programs at the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce.