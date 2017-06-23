Job Alert: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Hiring 450 Positions

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, scheduled to open late summer 2017 on Universal Boulevard, will host a three-day job fair on July 5th, 6th and 7th to build a team of bright, talented and outgoing associates for the new entertainment and event destination located within walking distance of the Orlando/Orange County Convention Center. All details on the job fair event can be found below.









Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is a premier entertainment and event destination featuring heart-pounding attractions, delicious cuisine and unique event spaces. The Orlando location, the first in Florida, is scheduled to open in late summer 2017 and offers 150,000 square feet of excitement at every turn. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games was established in 2001 and is headquartered in Georgia with two successful locations in Roswell and Marietta. The company also owns and operates the outdoor Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne, Florida.

Entertainment features high-speed electric SODI Superkarts on a multi-level, banked turn track, arcade, ropes course with zip line, virtual reality (VR) CXC Racing simulators, laser tag, bowling, dark ride motion theater, full-service restaurant and bar, the Andretti Grill, and more than 10,000 square feet of flexible event space.

Interested applicants should bring a resume and dress in professional attire.

WHAT:

Job Fair for 450 Positions

Servers, Bartenders, Arcade Attendants, Receptionists, Track Attendants, Operations, Sales/Marketing, Special Events, Prep/Line Cooks, Busser/Runner, Host and Cashier

WHERE:

Hiring Site: Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive

8001 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Key Ballroom

Complimentary Parking

WHEN:

July 5th, 6th and 7th

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(Applying online in advance is recommended.)

Apply Online here.

WHY:

An Andretti associate is responsible for anticipating guest needs, exceeding expectations and implementing creative solutions to provide exceptional guest service. All positions are responsible for assisting guests in various areas and in many capacities, listening to requests in a friendly manner, while following Andretti Indoor Karting & Games high standards of quality to ensure guest satisfaction.

For more information, click here.








