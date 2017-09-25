It’s Back…the St. Luke’s Pumpkin Patch Returns

One of Southwest Orlando’s favorite pumpkin patches will make its annual return this October. The Patch which opens October 12 will feature a variety of pumpkins, from classic carving pumpkins and miniature pumpkins to a diverse range of winter squashes and gourds. St. Luke’s Pumpkin Patch is the perfect place to find a pumpkin for the holiday season and the ideal backdrop for your seasonal family photo. Visiting the Patch is a sure way to get you and your family in the mood for fall!

The Pumpkin Patch will be open weekdays October 12-28from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (On Monday, October 16 and Friday, October 27

, the Patch will open at noon).

Prices will range from $1 to $30, depending on your choice of pumpkin.

All proceeds from this event will go to support St. Luke’s Youth Ministries mission trips, camps, and retreats.

For questions about the St. Luke’s Pumpkin Patch call407.876.4991 ext. 238 or email youth@st.lukes.org.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church is located at 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road in Orlando.