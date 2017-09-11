Important Post Hurricane Safety Information

As we emerge from the overnight storm, begin to assess the damage to our neighborhoods, and the needs of our residents, we would like to share some important information.

Minimize water use at home to prevent and reduce the risk of sewer system backups. This includes the use of dishwashers, sinks, washing machines, showers, and toilets.

Understand that downed power lines are always a safety issue and may be concealed by flood waters or fallen debris. Residents should always exercise caution when leaving home for any reason.

Be aware that uprooted trees can cause damage to gas lines. Report the smell of gas by calling 9-1-1.

Remember the Citizen Information Line, 407.246.4357 (HELP), is still activated and should be the primary number used to report downed trees, flooding, traffic light outages, and non-life threatening damage. Details on community resources are also available by calling the line.