BIG, Big, “YUGE” shoutout to Christopher Comins (Ashley Morgan) and Pete Madison … what started today as “I’m sending an empty plane to Puerto Rico tomorrow do you want to send some medical supplies?”…. has morphed into sending a lead physician, medical supplies, and a FEMA legal liaison in the morning to Puerto Rico. Tonight we loaded the plane and I’ll be there in the morning to document the truly humanitarian effort (pics to follow) to help those in need.

Chris and Pete I no longer know how to say thank you… you’re just great Americans. Period!

When people with resources use those without provocation to help others… it reminds how “O-MAZING” the human spirit truly is.

“I-4 for Puerto Rico!”

WE ARE IN THIS … TOGETHER!

