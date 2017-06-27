Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation Awards $5,000 Scholarship to Ocoee Resident

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, a non-for-profit organization that conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment, has awarded the Guy Harvey Scholarship Award to Ocoee resident Meaghan Faletti.

Faletti, a graduate student from the University of South Florida, is one of six students in Florida universities to receive a $5,000 scholarship to support his or her individual academic program, as well as a certificate designed and signed by world-renowned marine wildlife artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey. Faletti is studying marine science with research focused on investigating the movement of hogfish in the Gulf of Mexico as they age from juveniles to adults.









“Through her research, Meaghan will have a lasting and significant impact on our ocean ecosystem,” said Dr. Harvey. “We congratulate her for what she has already accomplished and look forward to the work she will do in the future.”

The Award, established in 2010 through a partnership between Florida Sea Grant and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, recognizes graduate students at Florida universities whose research focuses on the biology, ecology, habitat or management of fish in Florida’s marine environment. Since its inception, 41 students have received $194,000 in scholarships.







