Global Motor Werks Opens New Specialty Motorcycle Shop

Global Motor Werks – a privately owned, specialty motorcycle dealership – last Saturday, celebrated the grand opening of its new store located at 3450 Rio Vista Avenue in Orlando. The newly established company sells used and pre-owned vehicles, and provides maintenance and repair services for motorcycles.

More than 500 members of the community were treated to live entertainment by AC/DC tribute band Shoot to Thrill, free food and beverages, and give-away prizes from Hard Rock Hotel, Hart & Huntington Tattoo Orlando, and more. In addition to Saturday’s event, the dealership hosted open houses – showing more than 70 bikes – with food, music and public tours throughout the weekend.

“Global Motor Werks’ goal is to provide Central Floridians with a cost effective, consumer-friendly alternative to buying pre-owned vehicles from large dealerships,” said Pat Torre, Founding Officer and Managing Partner of Global Motor Werks. “Customers are not numbers. We provide top-notch products with first class customer service. I know our old school car and motorcycle shop mentality and prices will keep customers coming back for years to come!”