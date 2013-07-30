Global Motor Werks Opens New Specialty Motorcycle Shop

Global Motor Werks – a privately owned, specialty motorcycle dealership – last Saturday, celebrated the grand opening of its new store located at 3450 Rio Vista Avenue in Orlando. The newly established company sells used and pre-owned vehicles, and provides maintenance and repair services for motorcycles.
More than 500 members of the community were treated to live entertainment by AC/DC tribute band Shoot to Thrill, free food and beverages, and give-away prizes from Hard Rock Hotel, Hart & Huntington Tattoo Orlando, and more. In addition to Saturday’s event, the dealership hosted open houses – showing more than 70 bikes – with food, music and public tours throughout the weekend.
“Global Motor Werks’ goal is to provide Central Floridians with a cost effective, consumer-friendly alternative to buying pre-owned vehicles from large dealerships,” said Pat Torre, Founding Officer and Managing Partner of Global Motor Werks. “Customers are not numbers. We provide top-notch products with first class customer service. I know our old school car and motorcycle shop mentality and prices will keep customers coming back for years to come!”
Comments
DAVID says
Be very careful when dealing with this motorcycle dealership. Patrick Torre, the General Manager (and owner of the dealership) is a convicted felon. His felonies were for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from innocent victims. He can and will do it again–once a scammer always a scammer.
THEY CLOSE NOW AFTER THEY DID A BIG SCAM !!!
Terri says
They are closed really. Already? Didn’t they just open
Pat Torre Fraud says
Patrick Torre and his wife did another scam they stole over 500k from their customers! they sold their bikes to other customers and never paid original owners, they also sold bikes when they were serviced at their dealership without their customer knowlage. They opened this dealership to scam people and they did.
Douchebag Torre says
Torre now works at Harley-Davidson of Lakeland. I am going to write the owners a wonderful letter outlining his fraudulent sale of my bike.
Beware of Torre says
Yes, he does work at HD of Lakeland. The owners were well aware of his past BEFORE they hired him! That should tell you a lot about the business ethics of that specific HD store. BEWARE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Douchebag Torre says
Checkout this website!!! It outlines a LOT about what he’s done to the people of this area. http://www.pattorrefraud.info He sure pissed off someone……
Melanie says
This jerk scammed me on the purchase of a motorcycle. We’ve been paying on it a year and went to trade it. Found out it’s unregistrable and we can’t get a title. They took a bike on trade too. We are now unable to ride it or sell it. Its a hunk of metal in the garage.
Beware of Speed City Cycles and all the people involved. They knew what was going on and left us to find out on our own.
Never again and we will be seeking legal action against them and Chrome Capitol. Don’t finance anything through them. Don’t buy a bike. Just don’t!
No whinning says
Pat Torre was not the owner of global motor works. There was the “mancin’s who were the money men. Coming and going out of the country , reaping benefits but not taking responsiblilty. Hugo osacio also a manger thru pat under bus after being treated like a brother and spending global money before company even opened. Then sang like a canary minus true facts. Karma is a bitch … destroying the life of someone gets you nowhere. You all hold responsibly in matters with global and the Mancini are the true owners of this co and never rectified with customers . Paperwork mysteriously disappears file charges against one person than not men enough to back it up can not be served for depos…. yeah what men… scum of the earth the Mancini own several house in Orlando and are not legal citizens of the us. Not licensed to do business in us.. so where are they now…. not as hard to find as people make it to be as well as Hugo who lives right here in Orlando