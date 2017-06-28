Global IT & Engineering Firm Expands to Orlando

Theoris Services, a global IT and engineering professional services firm based in Indianapolis, announced its expansion to Orlando to serve the needs of Florida’s IT and engineering, aerospace and defense industries.

As part of Theoris Services’ expansion to Orlando, the company will hire around 60 IT and engineering consultants in Central Florida, most of which are specifically in Orlando. Salary for these positions typically ranges from $50,000-$120,000.









President David Lovell says Theoris Services identified a unique business opportunity in Orlando.

“Since 1984, our mission has been to fuel innovation and enable our clients to lead in their markets,” said Lovell. “Our past experiences and strategic approach to the future guided us to expand to Orlando, where we’ll provide services to growing industries.”

George Huntley, chief financial and chief operating officer, has extensive experience with acquisitions and operational assimilation, having been involved in seven acquisitions in seven years as part of an industry rollup strategy.

“Theoris has more than 30 years of experience working hands-on with clients to address a wide range of challenges,” said Huntley. “Our Orlando office will have a global network of resources to solve clients’ challenges and a commitment to the local community.”

“Acquiring RSC adds services to the already extensive lineup offered by Theoris,” said Lovell. “In addition to our pre-existing offerings and facilities, we now have a dedicated facility for custom software development.”

The Orlando office, located at 5323 Millenia Lakes Blvd., is the company’s latest addition. Theoris operates globally with more than 400 consultants. Theoris maintains its corporate office in Indianapolis with additional offices in Exton, Pa. and Nottingham, England. The Indianapolis office recently acquired Reliable Solutions Corp (RSC), a software development firm also based in Indianapolis.

The company has positions available at multiple locations. Interested applicants can apply at www.theoris.com/careers/apply.







