Florida Is 2017’s 9th Least Safe State in America, Study Shows

With the highest share of Americans since 2008 citing personal safety as a significant source of stress today, according to a recent APA survey, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Safest States in America. In order to help families find the most secure places to lay down roots, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across 37 key metrics. The data set ranges from assaults per capita to unemployment rate to total loss amounts from climate disasters per capita. Florida’s numbers are pretty bad, see the breakdown below.
Safety in Florida (1=Safest; 25=Avg.)
- 31st – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita
- 40th – Assaults per Capita
- 42nd – Total Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita
- 21st – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers
- 42nd – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel
- 43rd – Sex Offenders per Capita
- 47th – Share of Population Lacking Health Insurance
For the full report, please visit the study’s site here.
