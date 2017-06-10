Florida Is 2017’s 9th Least Safe State in America, Study Shows

With the highest share of Americans since 2008 citing personal safety as a significant source of stress today, according to a recent APA survey, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Safest States in America. In order to help families find the most secure places to lay down roots, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across 37 key metrics. The data set ranges from assaults per capita to unemployment rate to total loss amounts from climate disasters per capita. Florida’s numbers are pretty bad, see the breakdown below.









Safety in Florida (1=Safest; 25=Avg.)

31 st – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

– Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita 40 th – Assaults per Capita

– Assaults per Capita 42 nd – Total Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita

Total Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita 21 st – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers

Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers 42 nd – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel

Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel 43 rd – Sex Offenders per Capita

– Sex Offenders per Capita 47th – Share of Population Lacking Health Insurance

For the full report, please visit the study's site here.






