ELECTION 2008: About Candidate Bill Armstrong, Running for Orange County Sheriff

Office Title: Orange County Sheriff

Term:

Salary: $159,021 per year

Candidate: Bill Armstrong

Educational Background: I attended Orange County public schools growing up here in Orlando.

I have attended courses at Embry Riddle University, Valencia Community College and Seminole Community College. I hold a Bachelor Degree in Criminal Justice. I am an FAA certified Commercial Helicopter Pilot and Flight Instructor and I am also a graduate of numerous leadership and career development courses sponsored through the State of Florida Law Enforcement Training and Standards Division.

Age: 54 years old

Current Occupation: I am a career law enforcement officer with over 34 years of service in the metro Orlando area. I served with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in various leadership roles for 21 years and was later recruited by Seminole County Sheriff Don Eslinger to develop and command the Special Operations Division. I ultimately retired as a Captain. I am currently an aircraft commander with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Air Rescue Unit and I commute from Orlando.

