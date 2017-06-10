DOT Grants for Airport Renovations in Lake Wales & Winter Haven Announced

U.S. Representative Darren Soto announced the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded two grants to help with renovations and other pending projects at the Lake Wales Municipal Airport and the Winter Haven’s Gilbert Airport. The funds will be disbursed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Both airports have each been awarded a grant for $82,581 by the FAA.









Congressman Soto sent a letter in March to Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney requesting funding priorities for critical infrastructure projects in the region, including the improvements for the Lake Wales runway and taxiway extensions.

The Lake Wales Municipal Airport is receiving a grant in the amount of $82,851 to do the following renovations:

To fund the design rehabilitation of 2,525 feet of a taxiway needed to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement

To fund the design for construction of a 2,000 feet taxiway to eliminate the need for aircraft to back-taxi on another runway

To finance the costs of a lighting system to enhance airfield operations

For the regional airport in Winter Haven, the grant will fund the removal of three non-hazardous obstructions in two runways and transitional surfaces. This is a city-owned airport for public use located in the central business district of Winter Haven in Polk County.

“These two airports infrastructure projects are key to continuing job growth and flight options for Polk residents and businesses. I am honored to work with both Lake Wales and Winter Haven City Commissions to deliver these key projects to our district,” Congressman Soto said. “As we continue the debate on a potential national infrastructure bill, I am committed to continue to fight in Congress to bring home additional improvements.”







