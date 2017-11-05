Donna Doolittle

The Gantt Report:

Don’t rush so fast to make Donna Brazile a political hero!

Newspapers and TV networks love sensationalism and the political blood is dripping from media mouths like a bloody jawed wolf because Brazile’s new book, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House”, attacks the Democratic Party Primary process.

Brazile, interim Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) during the 2016 national elections, says that the Democratic Party Primary was rigged to help Hillary Clinton and not her Primary opponent Bernie Sanders.

You don’t have to be the smartest person in the world to know that Brazile knew what was going on over a year ago and was quiet as a church mouse!

Now, Donna Brazile has been held in such high esteem that she is often recognized as a political expert and has received numerous awards from multiple groups including many Black organizations.

When Brazile headed the DNC the Democratic Party and Democratic candidates spent billions of dollars trying to elect Democrats and Black media companies and Black political professionals got rich!

Sorry, that was a bad joke. If you believe that Donna Brazile did anything substantial to help other Black political professionals make money or help a lot of Black political businesses like Bolack owned media companies get contracts during her DNC tenure then you believe elephants can fly!

Hell has no fury like a woman scorned and Donna Brazile willingly took a job even though she knew in advance she wouldn’t really be in charge, she would be controlled! She had a title but zero control of any important or substantial DNC or Democratic candidate purchasing transactions.

So, Donna wrote a book to clap back, so to speak, at the people who took advantage of her.

Good for her.

But smart political professionals know very well that African-Americans oftentimes put political parties first that put Blacks last.

Donna Brazile has always been what white Democrats thought she was, someone who could be handled and someone they could depend on.

When Hillary Clinton was in a Presidential Debate, Hillary depended on Donna to give her debate questions beforehand and Donna did just that in violation of all fair and just media ethics.

Yes, Donna Brazile knew there was chaos in the Democratic Party then and she knows there is disunity in the party right now.

She knows when united, the Democratic Party can stand, but when divided the Democratic Party can’t win a rat race!

It’s November, 2017, a year after the President election that made dipsy Donald Trump President under the watch of DNC Chair Donna Brazile and what are Democrats doing today, Hillary supporters and Bernie Sanders supporters are still at each other’s political throats!

Donna (do little) Brazile is no friend of mine, literally or figuratively. However, I do wish her well and congratulate her on her new book that I’m sure many people have been convinced is worth buying!

Contact Lucius at www.allworldconsultants.net.






