Devilish Desperation

Everybody in the world has faced desperation at one time or another. Good people will rise up, stand up and figure out a way to improve their situations.

On the other hand, the wicked and deceitful will lean on their animalistic and satanic instincts and resort to negativity, extremism, danger and violence!

Bombings, shootings, stabbings and other types of violence are on the rise.

Low life, slimy, degenerate and desperate cowards are blowing up airplanes and trains, shooting unarmed men and women in airports, using cars and trucks to run over families, tourists and festival goers, stabbing unsuspecting men and women on public transportation vehicles and setting off explosive devices designed to murder and maim unarmed, non-violent and happy go lucky teenagers at crowded concerts!

When times get hard some people get on their knees and pray to God. Other people will slither on a plane or train and run to worship the devils in foreign lands that will tell desperate men and women to kill or be killed!

“If you don’t wear this bomb back pack filled with screws, nails and steel ball bearings and kill as many innocent men, women and children as you can, we will kill you right now,” the devils may say.

These brainwashed devil disciples are convinced if they murder innocent people they will become martyrs, go straight to paradise and enjoy the pleasures of 1000 virgins!

Don’t believe that!

Your soul may go somewhere. Your spirit may go somewhere. Your legacy may have a life somewhere.

But if you do devilish acts and disobey the laws of the Bible and the Quran, the only place you will go is to the cemetery, be put in a six-foot deep hole, be covered with dirt and become food for the maggots!

The desperate devil is brave when he has guns, brave when he has knives and he is brave when has a whole network of other devils around him and supporting him.

It doesn’t take courage to shoot unarmed men and women. It doesn’t take courage to bomb a concert venue where most of the attendees are unarmed and unprotected teenagers.

It takes courage to do the right thing when it seems bad things are constantly happening to you. It takes courage to keep looking for a job even though you are getting turned down for every job opportunity. It takes courage to stay in school when all you have is tuition money and nothing for all else you need. It takes courage to rehabilitate yourself after you’ve suffered a debilitating injury or illness. It takes courage to stick with your business ideas and plans when too many of your customers and clients tell you one lie after another. It takes courage to work with and mentor young people, to visit and help the elderly and to help yourself deal with any personal desperation that you might have.

Yes, a desperate man is an extreme man and a dangerous man! But it is up to the individual man to decide if he will be bad news for the world’s devils on your job, at your school and in your community or a good soldier in the Army of God!

I think it’s safe to say much of the wrongful desperation in the United States has been fueled by a desperate president.

The 45th President is desperate to take away health coverage from 23 million Americans in order to fund huge tax cuts for the rich. The President is desperate to mistreat people of different religions, different races, different sexual orientations and people with different skin colors.

When closet klansmen beat up members of the news media, the 45th President has nothing meaningful to say. When little skinheads and neo-nazis wave confederate flags and swastika flags in high school parking lots, nothing is done.

When you are desperate oftentimes you make mistakes. You lie to the wrong person. You steal from the wrong person or you fire the wrong person.

Good people, when it looks like desperation is sinking in and when you feel like you’re at the end of the rope, tie a knot and keep holding on!

The devil’s desperation will never defeat the people’s determination!

