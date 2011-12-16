Cops Looking for Victims of “Syncere” Debit Card Scam

Police are looking for more people who might have been the subject of a check/debit card fraud scheme.

Cops said, Wilson Jackson, nicknamed “Syncere” and “Da Truooth” befriends single female victims on Facebook.

Jackson gains their trust then convinces them to allow him access to their bank accounts, police said. He then makes unauthorized withdrawals from his victims accounts.

Cops say, Jackson is a person of interest.

If you have been a victim of Jackson, kindly call the Orlando Police Department Fraud Line at: 407-246-4012.