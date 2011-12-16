Cops Looking for Victims of “Syncere” Debit Card Scam

Police are looking for more people who might have been the subject of a check/debit card fraud scheme.
Cops said, Wilson Jackson, nicknamed “Syncere” and “Da Truooth” befriends single female victims on Facebook.
Jackson gains their trust then convinces them to allow him access to their bank accounts, police said. He then makes unauthorized withdrawals from his victims accounts.
Cops say, Jackson is a person of interest.
If you have been a victim of Jackson, kindly call the Orlando Police Department Fraud Line at: 407-246-4012.
AlphaMale says
Slick Willie (Wilson)
Sorry dogg. I dropped a dime on you today. Guess who received a call from me? Lmao!! Now u ain’t talking. Guess u hiding out. Lmao!!
AlphaMale says
Updated info on Slick Willie (Wilson)
03/28/2014 Amended Affidavit Violation of Probation
2ND AMENDED
03/20/2014 Violation of Probation (9:00 AM) (Judicial Officer Adams, Gail A)
plea status
03/20/2014 Court Minutes
03/19/2014 Arraignment (8:30 AM) (Judicial Officer Komanski, Walter)
VOP
03/19/2014 Court Minutes
03/07/2014 Violation of Probation Affidavit & Warrant Packet Filed
Amended
THUG4LIFE says
Richanda W. CAMPBELL U Def da dumbest nigga I know… I stay laughing at u…I got lawyers why should I ever worry bout anything u try to do… dropped a dime…u better pick it up cuz u gon need it…. kill ya self with the 5 kids n 4 baby mother … ight coyote keep me updated …lmao. ..
AlphaMale says
Travel Nurse. Ummm!!
AlphaMale says
Slick Willie:
I feel sorry for the dummy that bailed you out.. Actually I don’t feel sorry. They should have known better.
Slick Willie, do you mind if I post all your Orange county Florida cases?
AlphaMale says
Slick Willie: This was on a blog about you. I passed the comments on to your PO. lMAO!!
Thank you for this info. He was trying to scam me. but i didn’t feel right so i googled him and came across this add. thank you so much for the info. sorry this happened to you
AlphaMale says
4/1/2014
This e-mail is to inform you that WILSON JACKSON has had a change in supervision status. This offender has absconded from supervision; the offender’s current whereabouts is unknown. A warrant has been issued for the offender’s arrest for violation of supervision. If you have any concerns about your immediate safety, contact your local law enforcement agency, or if you have an emergency, call 911.
For more information, you can contact the supervising officer during regular business hours. The telephone number is (386)947-3523.
This notification is sponsored by the Florida VINE Service. It is our hope that this information has been helpful to you.
Thank you,
The Florida Statewide Vine Service
Sent from my iPhone
AlphaMale says
Good news!!
Booking No.: 3913242 Last Name: JACKSON First Name: WILSON Middle Name: EDWARD
Sex: M Race: B Date Of Birth: 03/05/1982 Age: 32 Hair: BLK Eyes: BRO Height: 600 Weight: 190
Charge Level: F (Felony)
ARREST
Arrest Date: 04/02/2014 Arrest Time: 1020 Arrest Agency: 4233 Agency Description: LAPD-DET SUPP DIVISION
Date Booked: 04/02/2014 Time Booked: 1121 Booking Location: 4279 Location Description: LAPD – VALLEY JAIL (VAN NUYS)
BAIL
Total Bail Amount: NO BAIL Total Hold Bail Amount: 0.00 Grand Total: NO BAIL
HOUSING LOCATION
Housing Location: IRC
Permanent Housing Assigned Date: 04/05/2014 Assigned Time: 2347 Visitor Status: N
Facility: INMATE RECEPTION CENTER
Address: 450 BAUCHET STREET City: LOS ANGELES
Public Visiting Guidelines
For County facility visiting hours, Please call (213) 473-6080 at Inmate Information Center.
COURT
Next Court Code: Next Court Date: Next Court Time: 0000 Next Court Case:
Court Name:
Court Address: Court City:
RELEASE
No Information On Release Date.
CASE INFORMATION
Case No. Court Name Court Address Court City Bail Amt. Fine Amt. Court Date Sent. Date Sent. Day(s) Disp Code
9999999999 NO BAIL .00 0
Click on specific Case No. for detailed information.
AlphaMale says
I’m told Slick Willie (Wilson) after being arrested in LA is being transported back to Orlando. That will be a miserable trip back for him, but who cares. Hopefully this time he won’t be released. Only time will tell.
AlphaMale says
Thugnificent/Slick Willie/Datruooth/Syncere/Wilson Jackson;
Is back in the Orange County Florida Jail after his long ride from LA. His arraignment is on 29Apr.
Video Visitation Center
Daily Booking List
Orange County Incarcerations
Name & Personal Information
JACKSON, WILSON
Booking Number: 14013332
Race: Black
Gender: Male
Age: 32
Last Known Location: N Hollywood, Fl
Cell: BRC3BE04
Date Booked: 04/21/2014
Time Booked: 11:19pm
Number of Holds: OUT OF COUNTY-FTA-FRAUDELENT — USE OF PERSONAL ID-2012032155- -VOLUSIA COUNTY-0
Notes: None
Charges
Case Sequence: 633
Case Status: Presentenced
#Bond Amount: 0.00
Police Case Number: n/a
Court Location: CIRCUIT
Arresting Agency: Orange County Sheriff Office
Charge/Court Case Number: Violation Of Probation
482012CF003506A/O
Note: Icjis Affidavit, Original Charge(s): Defraud Inkeep
Kay says
So happy he is finally in jail where he belong!! I told him Karma will get his ass’! Stole money from me now ur paying for it! Lmbo ! And his girlfriend dumb ass hell with a boy who rob women and constantly cheats on her! Maybe she is in on it to! But anyway enjoy your hard time in jail! I no it’s HELL! Lmao
AlphaMale says
Ms. Kay:
Did you report this to the police?
Kay says
Yes I sure did
AlphaMale says
What did they say or do?
AlphaMale says
If you didn’t get any satisfaction I suggest you call the state attorney’s office/prosecuters office. Also maybe you should file a complain about the law enforcement agency in question. Its worth a try
AlphaMale says
Wilson will be released from the Orange County Florida Jail on or about 28September 2014. I’ll be moving to Los Angeles where he belongs with his dumbass wife that he just married.
susanna says
He just scammed me ! he is in LA and i searched his name and his photos came up with all this info. what should i do ?
Jenny says
You need to file a police report with the Wilshire Police Division the phone # is 213 473 0476. Call them they will help you
ms orlando says
Wow he’s still doing this. I met him back in 2007 in Orlando and he was doing thus to women. I mean don’t you get tired of running from the law…
lin says
he just did this to me. he was supposed to go pay something for me. will I get my money back somehow???
ms sunshine says
I don’t think this guy is scamming you females. You probably getting played thinking that he likes you and he you women lend him money and when he doesn’t pay you back you females claim scam! Just stop being thirsty , and giving men yall money thinking that will make them want to be with you alll… I read this article in 2011 & this dude never went to jail or was arrested for any of these accusations. Tell ME This Has He TAKEN You WOMEN O’Neal dates? Has anyone of you been to his home? Or even laid up with this guy? From reading all this he is married. You all need to learn from this and take your loss… I see female on here saying he been doing this since 2007… how do you know? Did he take money from you? Did you like him and he didn’t want you? Or you just going off what you heard he was doing?!… it’s funny but sad at the same time. This other female Lin says that he was supposed to go pay something for her, that doesn’t sound like scam that sounds like you gave him money but whatever you thought he was going to do with the money he didn’t so he didn’t scam you. You ladies just stop giving these men yall money period
mz_sunshine says
You women need to really get it together. I read this article back in 2011 and this guy who ever he is can’t be honestly scamming you women. It’s my opinion that you women are lending/ loaning this guy money. It’s obvious he has never been charged with these accusations and by reading these comments one female said he was supposed to pay something for her, that don’t sound like a scam. Did you give him money and expect him to pay something & he didn’t? Another one said she has known him to been doing this since 2007 , did he scam u because u didn’t say he did by reading your comment looks like your going off hear say vs your own personal experience. Stop giving these men money expecting them to like you more . I bet he never taken you women on a date or done anything with you nor for you but yall giving or loaning him money cause you want him to like you all… smh… that just thrist to me… this should be a learning lessons. It’s definitely lame of him to use yall but stop screaming scam because it you women who are giving this man / men money…
AlphaMale says
Booking No.: 4471052 Last Name: JACKSON First Name: WILSON Middle Name: EDWARD
Sex: M Race: B Date Of Birth: 03/05/1982 Age: 33 Hair: BLK Eyes: BRO Height: 600 Weight: 190
Charge Level: F (Felony)
ARRESTArrest Date: 10/13/2015 Arrest Time: 0930 Arrest Agency: 4234 Agency Description: LAPD-BUNCO/FORGERY
Date Booked: 10/13/2015 Time Booked: 1110 Booking Location: 4279 Location Description: LAPD – VALLEY JAIL (VAN NUYS)
BAILTotal Bail Amount: 30,000.00 Total Hold Bail Amount: 0.00 Grand Total: 30,000.00
HOUSING LOCATIONHousing Location: –
Permanent Housing Assigned Date: 10/13/2015 Assigned Time: 1110 Visitor Status: N
Facility:
Address: City:
Public Visiting Guidelines
For County facility visiting hours, Please call (213) 473-6080 at Inmate Information Center.
COURTNext Court Code: Next Court Date: Next Court Time: 0000 Next Court Case:
Court Name:
Court Address: Court City:
RELEASEActual Release Date: 10/15/2015 Release Time: 1159
CASE INFORMATIONCase No.Court NameCourt AddressCourt CityBail Amt.Fine Amt.Court DateSent. DateSent. Day(s)Disp CodeGA******** 30,000.00 .00 0 Click on specific Case No. for detailed information.
AlphaMale says
He needs to take that money he is scamming women with and pay for his 5 kids
dreammarley says
He will use the Lord and quote Bible Scriptures like it’s nothing. Pretending that he’s looking for his God-fearing virtuous wife. He is smooth. He will dine you and make you feel like he’s just that into you. The LIES he tells! He’s definitely a sociopath and utterly narcissistic. There’s a special place for heartless people like him and it’s far away from God!
Mia38 says
Run far away from him. Heartless people will get no where. I heard he is married and stays in studio city. Wonder if his wife knows. Who wants to be married to that anyway. He has 5 kids too!!! Alot of baggage there. The lies he tell.
Detective Krajchir says
I am searching for victims in the Los Angeles area – already have two and I am sure there are more. Please contact me – Detective Krajchir – LAPD, Valley Financial Section – 818/374-9420.
Mia38 says
Not saying he took anything from me but i heard when he was here in florida this is what he did.. why are women still giving him money anyways. Its obvious he isnt stealing it but gosh are women that desprate for a Man they give there money away. Or do yall females get upset when he dont want what you possiably want then claim he stole.. stop giving ya damn money to these men point blank period
Paris says
LOL…….I know him, he’s a cool dude. I believe all who’ve claim to get scammed from him are weak and stupid. You should know better, a man don’t ask you for money. He GIVES you money! If you gave him money shame on you
Nb0824 says
His instagram as of 03/09/17 is _mr.jackson_386