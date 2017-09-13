Contractor Debris Pick up for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017

Contractor Debris Pick up

On Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 Orange County’s Debris Removal contractors will begin pick up of vegetative debris only. Orange County has three (3) vendors that will be working on routes for debris pick up Residents may bring vegetative (trees/limbs etc.) to the curb for pick up by our contractor based on the schedule we will provide for pick up in their neighborhood. Residents, nor independent contractors, may NOT drop debris at the contractor sites.

Vegetative debris must be separated from construction materials, household hazardous waste (e.g., paint) or large electrical goods (e.g., refrigerators) when placed on the curb.