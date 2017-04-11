Congresswoman Val Demings To Hold Town Hall in Apopka Tuesday Night

Congresswoman Val Demings will hold a Town Hall in Apopka Tuesday night for Congressional District 10 constituents. While on recess from Congress, Representative Demings has been active around the area including riding through her district on her Harley-Davidson Road King Classic. Tonight, the Congresswoman wants to hear from her voters.
Town Hall Meeting with Congresswoman Val Demings, Florida’s 10th Congressional District
WHEN: Tuesday, April 11, 2017
7pm-9pm
WHERE: Apopka City Council Chambers
120 E. Main Street
Apopka, FL 32703
Leave a Reply