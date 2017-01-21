Congressman Soto to President Trump: “Tear Down This Wall”

On Inauguration Day, Congressman Darren Soto joined the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), the Democratic Leadership and a DREAMer from his district in Orlando to stand strong in support of the millions of hard-working immigrants who have been at what Democrats call the center of the current Presidential administration’s hateful rhetoric.

Hours after the Presidential swearing-in ceremony, Soto and members of the CHC asked President Donald Trump and the Republican Party to reconsider the plan of building a $25 billion wall between the United States and Mexico. Instead, the CHC is urging Trump to embrace working towards comprehensive immigration reform.

“Ronald Reagan once said, ‘rather than talking about putting up a fence, why don’t we work out some recognition of our mutual problems?’ Compare that to Trump’s campaign promise: ‘We will build a wall’. What a stark contrast we see today,” Rep. Soto said. “But the stakes are too high and we must continue the fight. I am joined here today by Ms. Mariana Castro, a DREAMer from my district who left Peru at the age of 10. She is pursuing Latin American Studies at the University of Florida and hopes to be an attorney some day. Now Mariana and so many other DREAMers are counting on us to save DACA and protect the American Dream.”

“On this Inauguration Day,” Rep. Soto continued, “Mr. Trump we ask you, tear down this wall. Tear down this wall of division, of hate, of fear and of persecution that divides us. And start unifying our country. Because in the end, this is no fake reality show, this is real life and our country needs real leadership.”