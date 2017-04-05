U.S. Representative Darren Soto will be leading a bipartisan Congressional delegation trip to Iraq this week to visit members of the Florida National Guard. This trip helps fulfills one of his first-term priorities of making sure Florida’s warfighters in the field are receiving the support they need from Congress to execute their missions.

Congressman Soto is visiting the Middle East for the first time along with Congressmen Dennis Ross (FL-15) from Lakeland and Neal Dunn (FL-2) — a veteran himself — from Panama City to get a briefing on operations in Iraq and Kuwait. The Congressmembers are expected to depart on Thursday, April 6 and return on Tuesday, April 11.

“We are traveling to get a first-hand view of the situation on the ground and the challenges our troops are facing as they work with partners to fight terrorists like ISIL and build up the capabilities of Iraqi forces. We’ll also make a special delivery of 150,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, care packages and donations,” Congressman Soto said. “This is an opportunity for me to personally express gratitude to our Florida servicemembers, and all Americans who are risking their lives to protect us all.”









En español:



El Congresista Soto lidera delegación bipartidista hacia el Medio Oriente

Soto viajará mañana junto a los representantes Duncan y Ross



El representante federal Darren Soto (Fl-09) estará liderando una delegación congressional bipartidista hacia el Medio Oriente esta semana para visitar miembros de la Guardia Nacional de Florida. Este viaje cumple una de las prioridades legislativas del congresista durante su primer término. Soto quiere asegurarse que nuestros soldados están recibiendo el apoyo que necesitan del Congreso para poder ejecutar sus misiones.

Esta es la primera visita al Medio Oriente de Soto, la cual realizará junto al representante Dennis Ross (FL-15) de Lakeland y Neal Dunn (FL-2) también veterano de Panama City. Los legisladores recibirán un informe sobre las operaciones militares en Irak y Kuwait. Los congresistas estarían partiendo mañana 6 de abril y regresando el 11 de abril.

“Estamos viajando para poder tener la experiencia de primera mano sobre la situación en el campo de batalla y los retos que enfrentan nuestras tropas mientras trabajan con aliados para combatir terroristas como ISIL y reenforzar las capacidades de las fuerzas iraquíes. Estaremos haciendo una entrega especial de 150,000 cajas de galletas de las Girl Scouts y artículos de primera necesidad, entre otras donaciones”, dijo el Congresista Soto. “Esta es una oportunidad para agradecerle personalmente a nuestros soldados de Florida y a todos los americanos por poner sus vidas en riesgo para protegernos a todos.”







