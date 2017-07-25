Companies Team Up to Combat Diaper Need for Over 150K FL Children

Babies”R”Us and Huggies announced a program to help impoverished Florida families, as one in three families nationwide struggle with diaper need – the inability to provide clean, dry diapers for their child – according to a Huggies.

To help raise awareness for diaper need, Babies“R”Us has partnered with Huggies for the first time to support its No Baby Unhugged initiative, a national effort to combat diaper need among impoverished families. This summer, local Babies“R”Us shoppers can help these families by purchasing a Value Box of Huggies diapers or adding it to their registry at Babies“R”Us through September 30th, 2017.









For every pack, Babies“R”Us and Huggies will also donate a day’s worth of diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network. In total, Babies“R”Us and Huggies will donate up to 1.5 million diapers, with a significant portion going to the Second Chance Resource Center to help the 150,000 babies in Florida living below the poverty line, through Huggies’ No Baby Unhugged program.

Florida has 20 NDBN-member diaper banks that distribute 3,607,511 diapers annually across the state.







