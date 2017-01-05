Commuter Rail Commission’s Customer Advisory Committee Meeting To Be Held January 25, 2017

The Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission’s Customer Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 5 p.m. in the multipurpose room on the second floor at LYNX Central Station, 455 N. Garland Ave., Orlando, FL 32801.

This meeting site is conveniently located near the SunRail LYNX Central Station platforms. Please check SunRail arrival and departure times at www.sunrail.com.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Ms. Jennifer Smith, FDOT District Five Title VI Coordinator, 719 S. Woodland Boulevard, DeLand, FL 32720, or by phone at 386-943-5367, or by email at jennifer.smith2@dot.state.fl.us.

Questions? Please contact Steve Olson of the Florida Department of Transportation atsteve.olson@dot.state.fl.us /386-943-5479 or Jim Harrison at Orange Countyjim.harrison@ocfl.net.

Please be careful around trains, railroad crossings, and while at station platforms. Be smart. Be safe. For more information about SunRail, including fares, schedule and station locations, please visit www.sunrail.com.