Come Out to These Great Orange County Car Shows

by Jason Mueller

If you’ve been looking for something to do to get out of the house, car shows can be exciting for everyone. Bring the whole family for a little fun in the sun. With many of the car shows happening right around the corner, you never need to worry about sitting in your house with nothing to do. Come out for a good time when you check out these car shows and more!









4th of July Cars & Stripes Show

Come out and celebrate with some of the best classics, good people, great food and entertainment. Bring the whole family for a little excitement out of the house. Happening on July 4 from 11AM to 2PM, you can expect to spend a lot of your time at this awesome show. From there, you can head out and see the fireworks happening. Come out to the Ace Cafe Orlando on 100 W. Livingston Street in Orlando FL. For more info about this event, visit here or call (407)617-4201.

Lake Nona Cars & Coffee

If you love classics and you love coffee, then come out to the cars and coffee show happening at Lake Nona in Orlando! Happening on July 8 from 8 to 11AM, you can meet with some of the coolest people in the area. Just head out to 9681 Lake Nona Village Pl in Orlando, FL where you can find both the cars and coffee. For more info on this event, visit here, the event is free for all.

Central Florida International Auto Show

Come out to one of the largest auto shows in the area. With brand new and classics being shown off, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Vendors, food and entertainment will also be provided. Happening on November 23 – noon to 9PM, 24 and 25 – 10AM to 9PM and 26 – 10AM to 6PM. Adults are $10 and 12 and under are free! Come out to the Orange County Convention Center at 9400 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL. For more info, click here.

Also, check out photos from the recent Gateway Classic Cars, which took place on June 24th.

These car shows are some of the best you will find in Orange County. With a lot happening throughout the months, you can expect to find an exciting one to attend. Bring the whole family, register your beauty in the show or just show up and browse. This is a great way to get out there and enjoy some sunshine!







