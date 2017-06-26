CitySightseeing Orlando Launches New Theme Park Express

CitySightseeing Orlando recently launched a convenient, cost-effective shuttle service to accommodate Orlando-area visitors. Last month the company launched the new service and have reported a noticeable uptick in transportation bookings.

“Our international and domestic clients have been very receptive to the service,” said Andy James, CEO of CitySightseeing Orlando. “Partnering with our local experts and in-resort concierge groups provides a perfect fit for visitors to seamlessly enjoy convenient and affordable transportation to the multitude of attractions Orlando has to offer.”









The new Theme Park Express was conceived to “take the hassle out of vacation travel by helping visitors to eliminate theme park parking fees,” as well as reduce the stress of navigating an unfamiliar city and its traffic patterns, according to James Zachary, Global Sales Manager for CitySightseeing Orlando. The company is running daily departures and returns to Disney and Universal theme parks. The service features a variety of fare options including multi-day tickets and combo passes. “Since the average stay for international visitors can be up to 10 days, our multi-day packages make great sense for travelers that want an easy, economical transportation option,” Zachary said.

The Theme Park Express main transportation hub is located in Pointe Orlando with route stops including: Epcot, Disney Springs, Magic Kingdom, I-Drive 360, Pirate’s Town and Universal Orlando.

See below for a list of ticket options and pricing:









