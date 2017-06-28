Children’s Home Society of Florida Achieves National Accreditation

Orlando-based Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS) has achieved national accreditation from the Council on Accreditation (COA). The nonprofit, peer-driven COA seeks to improve delivery outcomes by accrediting organizations that demonstrate best practice standards in the field of human services. CHS has continually earned this distinct honor since 1982.

CHS is among less than 20 percent of organizations nationwide to achieve full or substantial implementation ratings for all of COA’s accreditation standards relevant to the organization, according to Richard Klarberg, COA’s president and chief executive officer. The standards are intended to ensure that services are well-coordinated, culturally competent, evidence-based, outcomes-oriented, and provided by a skilled and supported workforce.









“This is a significant achievement for our organization,” said CHS President and CEO Michael Shaver. “COA re-accreditation affirms that we meet the highest national standards of best practice and provides assurances to all of our stakeholders that Children’s Home Society of Florida is delivering vital, high-quality services in our community, conducting our operations successfully, and managing our funds effectively.”

The accreditation process involved a detailed review and analysis of CHS’ administration, management, and service delivery functions. CHS first provided written evidence of compliance with the COA standards followed by on-site interviews with staff and clients by a group of specially-trained volunteer peer reviewers. The stellar rating recognizes its commitment to excellence in delivering life-changing solutions for kids, CHS stated.

Comments from the Final Accreditation Report include:

Case Management – “The case management programs at CHS are exceptional. Documentation is clear [and] concise. Staff are very engaged in assisting the children, adults and families they are serving by helping them to access and utilize supports which build upon their strengths.”

Client Rights – “The organization respects the rights and dignity of their clients and it is shown throughout the organization.”

Ethical Practice – “Very ethical organization. There is transparency across the organization. They are well respected by their public and private partners.”

Performance and Quality Improvement – “CHS has a very robust and structured PQI system in place.”

Training and Supervision – “Very robust, targeted, and comprehensive training and supervision policies and practices. Demonstrates forward thinking.”

Supervised Visitation and Exchange Program – “The staff providing these services are very sensitive, passionate, and caring. Parents report feeling supported and cared for.”

Pregnancy Support Services – “Staff are very dedicated to birth mothers as well as adoptive parents. It is often difficult to serve both but they are compassionate and able to work the triad very well.”

On the front lines since 1902, Children’s Home Society of Florida is the oldest and largest statewide organization devoted to helping children and families. Children’s Home Society of Florida serves more than 50,000 children and family members throughout the state each year, including kids right here in Orlando.







