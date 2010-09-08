Body of Missing New York Man Found in Pond, IDed

A man visiting from New York whose body was found floating in a retention pond at Silver Queen Way in Windermere near Orlando, has been identified.

Orange County Sheriff’s detectives said that the deceased is Werner Poitevien whose body was found floating face down just before 11:00 am on Wednesday in a retention pond at 6500 Silver Queen Way in Windermere near Orlando.

According to the Incident Report filed on September 6, 2010, Poitevien was visiting a friend, Sandra St. Cyr, 43, 13550 at Carroway Street in Windermere near Orlando, on the day he went missing. St. Cyr told investigators that Poitevien was due to return to New York later on September 6. She also told investigators that Poitevien usually gets up early on mornings to take a walk and she thought he would return. However, he did not return that morning and St. Cyr contacted law enforcement, indicating that Poitevien was a diabetic and she was concerned for his well being.

The exact cause of death is not known at this time, as the Medical Examiner’s report is yet to be completed.

