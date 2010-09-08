Body of Missing New York Man Found in Pond, IDed

A man visiting from New York whose body was found floating in a retention pond at Silver Queen Way in Windermere near Orlando, has been identified.
Orange County Sheriff’s detectives said that the deceased is Werner Poitevien whose body was found floating face down just before 11:00 am on Wednesday in a retention pond at 6500 Silver Queen Way in Windermere near Orlando.
According to the Incident Report filed on September 6, 2010, Poitevien was visiting a friend, Sandra St. Cyr, 43, 13550 at Carroway Street in Windermere near Orlando, on the day he went missing. St. Cyr told investigators that Poitevien was due to return to New York later on September 6. She also told investigators that Poitevien usually gets up early on mornings to take a walk and she thought he would return. However, he did not return that morning and St. Cyr contacted law enforcement, indicating that Poitevien was a diabetic and she was concerned for his well being.
Poitevien was found in a retention pond at 6500 Silver Queen Way in Windermere, floating face, down earlier today.
See Incident Report Here.
The exact cause of death is not known at this time, as the Medical Examiner’s report is yet to be completed.
Comments
Moise Richardson says
My cousin werner poitevien was one of the best men that i ever met .He was my cousin and my best friend..He was well educated .He graduated from Syracuse with a BA ..He spoke Spanish and French fluently .He was always positive and upbeat .he loved life .there will never be another (werner Poitevien) .I love you cousin .See you when i get up there Bro.
Freeborn says
Peace, my Brother. I am so happy that I knew You at all . What a shame the world has lost such a bright light in all this darkness.
Mike says
Werner was a great guy. He appeared in one of my films and was always reliable and had a lot of integrity. I’m very sorry to hear of this tragedy.
FREEBORN says
HAPPY BIRHDAY PEACE! I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH! I WISH COULD TALK TO YOU FACE TO FACE! My life has never been the same since you left for your next phase.Thank you for all you have done.
FREEBORN says
I KNOW YOUR BIRTHDAY WAS YESTERDAY I AM LATE AS USUAL.