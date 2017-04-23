Bike 5 Cities Event to Showcase Central Florida Trails

Bike 5 Cities – Discover safe bike routes and trails through Winter Park, Orlando, Casselberry, Maitland and Eatonville on a free, guided ridealong.

Bumby Avenue recently reopened, and with that also came a major trail expansion for Orlando. Orlando and its neighboring communities are working hard to make Central Florida an ideal location for people to get out and bike, yet many people are still unaware of where trails are located and how to access them.

‘Bike 5 Cities,’ a free event put on by Bike/Walk Central Florida and Healthy Central Florida on Saturday, May 6th, is aiming to change that. This 28-mile guided ride through five cities (Orlando, Winter Park, Maitland, Casselberry and Eatonville) will expose riders to trails throughout the area, allowing them to utilize them for both shorter, family friendly stints or longer rides for serious bikers. Riders can go on guided 28-mile tour or choose short jaunts. See all the details below, including event locations and times.









WHAT: ‘Bike 5 Cities’ – Discover safe bike routes and trails through Winter Park, Orlando, Casselberry, Maitland and Eatonville on a free, guided ride-along. Ride the entire 28-mile loop or join shorter rides at event sites that offer family activities, snacks and refreshments. Aid stations will be located along the route, and Ride Ambassadors will provide rider assistance while acting as escorts. Bike helmets are mandatory.

WHO: People of all ages who want to find comfortable bicycling routes and enjoy healthy, family events! Presented by Bike/Walk Central Florida, Healthy Central Florida, and the cities of Winter Park, Casselberry, Maitland, Eatonville and Orlando.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, May 6, 2017

Bike 5 Cities Ride

Group ride through five cities, with rest stops at city events

Mead Botanical Garden, 1500 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park

Bike Ride Start Time: 8:00 am

Bike Winter Park Event & Ride

Cady Way Pool/Trailhead, 2525 Cady Way, Winter Park

Event: 8:00 am – noon

Bike Ride Starts (5.5-mile ride): 9:00 am

Bike Casselberry Event & Ride

Wirz Park, 806 Mark David Blvd., Casselberry

Event: 9:00 am – noon

Bike Ride Starts (3.7-mile ride): 9:45 am

Bike Maitland Event & Ride

Maitland Community Park, 1400 Mayo Ave., Maitland

Event: 10:00 am – 12:30 pm

Bike Ride Starts (4.3-mile ride): 11:00 am

Bike Eatonville Event & Ride

Life Center Church, 63 E. Kennedy Blvd. Eatonville, FL 32751

Event: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Bike Ride Starts (2.5-mile ride): 11:00 am

HOW: For more information and to register, visit:

bikewalkcentralflorida.org/bike5cities

or call 407-636-5606

The event is free and open to all ages. Bike helmets mandatory.







