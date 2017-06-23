An Introvert’s Friday Night

106 SHARES Facebook Twitter

We get older and we lose energy. We get past the slutty dance club phase and adopt our roles as adults who drink wine at home on a Friday night. Currently I’m sipping on a bottle of red wine and my roommates and I are picking out a movie to settle in with. We love our Friday nights at home, even if we’re missing out on the bustling night life that is Orlando.

The truth of the matter is, we haven’t quite grown out of our partying days. We’ve still got some fire left in our souls that can only be satisfied by the reckless and euphoric feeling that drinking copious amounts of alcohol can bring (please sense my sarcasm). The thing is though, we’re just too damn tired. At least I am. I’m tired of the meaningless conversations and the shallow flirting from the drunk guy at the bar. I’m so tired of trying to impress everyone I meet with the sexiest outfit that I can put together from my closet.

When you peel away all the shallow reasons as to why people go out to drink socially on the weekends, you’re left with a chill Friday night in with your friends. Once you’re comfortable with how you look in no makeup and your kitty pajamas, you can actually get down to learning more about someone than just their drink order.

You learn about their habits (good and bad), their life stories, and how they like their pizza. You learn who their childhood best friend was, how they got the scar on their leg, or what they’re afraid of. To me, these are the things I would rather learn about a person then just who they think is hot.

I’ve had a lot of surface friends over the years, but I don’t keep friends easily because I don’t always involve myself in the small talk. Some of my closest friends have stemmed from the nights where we stayed home instead of going out. You may be at this point in your life as well. You may be asking, “Why don’t I want to go out like I used to?”

You’re not becoming an “old lady” and there’s certainly nothing wrong with you. You’ve just grown past the point where you want to involve yourself with the most primitive of human interactions. There’s nothing wrong with wanting deeper connections with the people in your life.

Of course these are just the ramblings of an introvert who has had a couple glasses of wine, but I know my fellow introverts are out there, also sitting on their couch at this moment and thinking the same thing. Go ahead and order yourself a pizza and enjoy your night, and don’t ever feel guilty for not wanting to go out.

