A Wireless & TCC Offer Free Phone Drying Services to Local Hurricane Irma Victims

Eight Orlando-area A Wireless and TCC stores will be offering free phone drying using Redux technology to victims affected by Hurricane Irma flooding (see all locations below). Redux uses a patented technique to remove moisture from wet cell phones, tablets and wearables, returning most devices to working condition. Under normal circumstances, a successful wet device recovery is valued at up to $100. The technology can also recover liquid-damaged smartwatches, fitness monitors, hearing aids, tablets, Bluetooth headsets and more.

WHEN: Select A Wireless and TCC stores will provide free dry attempts through Oct. 15th

WHERE: For a full list of participating Orlando-area Florida locations, addresses and phone numbers, see below:







A WIRELESS

· Altamonte Springs: 950 N. State Road 434 (321-207-8382)

· Melbourne: 6670 Colonnade Ave., Suite 102 (321-473-4568)

· Orlando University: 11325 University Blvd. (321-319-1373)

· Orlando, Lake Bryan: 8600 Vineland Ave., Unit 107 (321-319-1370)

TCC

· Orlando: 7822 W. Sand Lake Road, Suite A (407-450-6822)

· Melbourne Mall: 1700 W. Haven Blvd. (321-446-8423)

· St. Cloud: 4879 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. (407-892-2922)

· Apopka: 2107 E. Semoran Blvd. (407-464-9122)

A Wireless and TCC encourage guests to call their local store to ensure it is open as some locations have been affected by flooding.

The Verizon retailers are offering free dry attempts to victims affected by Hurricane Irma flooding in over 20 locations across the state of Florida. A Wireless is also offering free phone drying to Hurricane Harvey victims in more than 20 Houston-area and Louisiana stores.

To help obtain a successful recovery, customers are encouraged not to plug the device in, turn it off immediately and remove the battery, if possible. For devices in which users cannot remove the battery, the battery’s state of charge may play a factor in the phone’s ability to be revived. The drying process typically takes less than one hour.