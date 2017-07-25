18-Year-Old Orlando Resident Claims Top Prize in $500 A Week For Life Scratch-Off

The Florida Lottery announces that Daniela Leon Ruz, 18, of Orlando, claimed a top prize in the $500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Leon Ruz chose to receive her winnings in annual payments of $26,000 for the duration of her life, guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years. She purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 400 East Central Boulevard in Orlando.









The new $1 Scratch-Off game, $500 A WEEK FOR LIFE, launched on July 3rd, and features more than $19 million in total cash prizes, including six top prizes of $500 a week for life! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.97.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 68 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $784 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2016-17.







