MARY JO DILONARDO

Mother Nature Network

In an ideal world, there would be no need for animal shelters. But stray and unwanted pets need a place to go and hopefully they wind up at “no-kill” facilities.

But what exactly does “no-kill” mean? The answer isn’t necessarily as simple as it seems.

Most animal rights and rescue organizations define no-kill with caveats. It’s saving healthy and treatable animals, with euthanasia reserved for only those animals who are severely unhealthy and who can’t be rehabilitated.

This delves into a bit of a gray area as it’s up to the shelter to define which animals are healthy and which can be rehabilitated. Organizations have limited budgets and have to decide what is worth spending on a single animal. So while one shelter may decide to treat heartworms and amputations, another could question the expenditure and instead use the funds to save several pets.

