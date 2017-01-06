Paramount Hospitality Management To Provide Third-Party Services On I-Drive

Paramount Hospitality Management, a premier full service Florida based hospitality management company, announced today that it has signed an agreement to provide third-party management services for the International Palms Resort & Conference Center.

Located at 6515 International Drive, the hotel is scheduled to close in early 2017 to undergo a complete renovation that will include a branding change, remodeled guest rooms, lobby & dining facilities, pool area and 18,000 sq. feet of convention space. Renovations are expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2017 with a re-opening date scheduled shortly thereafter.

A favorite with both leisure guests and corporate travelers, the 652-room International Palms Resort & Conference Center is located along the heart of the International Drive tourist corridor just minutes from Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld.

At the helm during the renovation will be industry veteran, Rod O’Connor, Complex General Manager for the Avanti Resort and now the International Palms Resort & Conference Center. O’Connor has been a prolific leader in the Orlando tourism community and will provide leadership and direction to the PHM property operational team on site at the International Palms Resort & Conference Center Orlando by building out the company’s existing infrastructure and leveraging internal and external best practices to optimize the performance of the new acquisition.

O’Connor will oversee the two-assets while continuing to also serve on a Board of Directors for the Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association and other hospitality organizations.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to take the reins of this prominent hotel in the Orlando tourism community,” said Rod O’Connor, Complex General Manager at Paramount Hospitality Management. “Our plans for this extensive renovation will build on the pillars that make the hotel special to so many guests while repositioning the property as a leader in its primary competitive set.”

“We are extremely pleased to welcome the International Palms Resort & Conference Center to the PHM family,” stated President and Founder, Marco Manzie. “We see a strong future for this resort; the renovations we are making at the property will inspire both leisure and group business with dedicated facilities and amenities for both.”

Paramount Hospitality Management LLC is a full-service management company that manages and operates resorts, hotels and condos. The company is focused on delivering one-of-a-kind lifestyle experiences that bring together design, comfort and service in sought-after locations. Paramount has achieved successful recognition for superb and innovative approaches to property management across the spectrum of hotel and resort services. For more information, please visit www.paramounthospitality.com.